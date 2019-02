EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — One person died in a house fire early Saturday morning in East Amherst, and another person was hurt.

The Amherst Police Department arrived at 177 Bramblewood Lane at 1:13 a.m.

The house was fully engulfed in flames, and one person was found dead inside. A second person was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. Police did not say how badly hurt the person is.

The names of the two people have not been released.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.