PENDLETON, N.Y. — One person died Sunday afternoon after a vehicle hit a culvert on South Transit Road, south of Lockport.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at 1:25 p.m.

Deputies said a 2016 Ford Explorer was heading north, when it crossed into the southbound lanes, then left the roadway on the left side. After that, the truck hit a ditch and the culvert to the driveway.

The victim's name has not been released, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

