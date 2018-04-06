BUFFALO, NY-One person has died following an incident at a downtown nursing home Monday morning.

Buffalo Police and homicide detectives were called out to Emerald South Nursing Home and Rehab Center on Delaware Ave. around 8 A.M.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side it appears that someone tried to climb out of a window.

A line of bed sheets tied together could be seen suspended from an upper window at the facility.

Captain Rinaldo says the circumstances connected to the bed sheets is still being looked into.

