BUFFALO, N.Y.-- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Buffalo early Wednesday morning.
The call came in around 3 a.m. on Wednesday for a man with a gun in the 400 block of Plymouth Avenue between Massachusetts and Rhode Island Avenues.
Responding officers encountered the suspect, who was armed with a handgun.
According to Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo, a confrontation took place and shots were fired.
The suspect was struck and killed.
Rinaldo also said that two officers were taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries, but neither was shot.
