BUFFALO, N.Y.-- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Buffalo early Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 3 a.m. on Wednesday for a man with a gun in the 400 block of Plymouth Avenue between Massachusetts and Rhode Island Avenues.

Responding officers encountered the suspect, who was armed with a handgun.

According to Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo, a confrontation took place and shots were fired.

The suspect was struck and killed.

Rinaldo also said that two officers were taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries, but neither was shot.

We've reached out to Buffalo Police for more information and will bring updates to this story as soon as we learn more.

© 2018 WGRZ