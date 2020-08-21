One person airlifted to burn center after Chautauqua County fire

One man was airlifted to a Pittsburgh area burn center after his trailer caught on fire.

RIPLEY, N.Y. — Early Friday morning the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office responded to a trailer fire in Ripley.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday Michael and Susan Fedorchak reported that they were unable to exit the trailer because of the fire and smoke. The Ripley and Westfield Fire Departments responded to the scene to assist.

A Sheriff's deputy and a Westfield Police officer at the scene located the couple in a bedroom and assisted them in getting out of the trailer through a window. The first responders also helped get five dogs out of the residence as well.

Susan was treated at Hamot Medical Center in Erie and has since been released. Michael was treated at Hamot and then was airlifted toa Pittsburgh area burn center, according to the Sheriff's Office.