Plans call for 30 taps with craft beer and cider, along with bottled wine and beer and a menu of casual fare and seasonal specials like stew and chili.

A new self-pour taproom is coming to Elmwood Avenue this fall.

One Perfect Pour is projecting an October opening in a 4,000-square-foot space at 451 Elmwood Ave., part of Ellicott Development’s Elmwood Crossing project.

