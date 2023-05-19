CBS 8 speaks to Matt Araiza on the impact the allegations have had and how he plans to move forward.

SAN DIEGO — Matt Araiza, the former San Diego State and Buffalo Bills punter whose professional career was derailed after he was accused of raping an underage girl at a party, says he feels vindicated and is confident that he will move forward and eventually return to professional football.

In a lengthy interview, Araiza sat down with CBS 8's David Gotfredson to discuss the allegations against him.

"There's a very big difference between losing your job for something you did and losing your job for something you didn't do," Araiza told CBS 8. "My name was attached to gang rape by every media outlet in the country, even though there was never a gang rape, there was group sex. And secondly, I was never a part of that."

Araiza says he has a number of regrets from that night.

"There's that saying nothing good happens after midnight. I think that could probably go a little bit earlier. I definitely should have had more of a sense of where my life was going. And that being out at a party like that could cause a number of unfortunate things to happen."

Araiza also discussed the current civil case that was filed by the teen. He says that the girl's attorney offered to settle for $50,000 but he rejected it.

"I believe that would be seen as an admission of guilt. That's how I see it. I'm not at all concerned that a jury will bring a judgment against me."

Click on the video below to watch the full interview.