63-year-old man shot inside North Street apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was injured after a shooting on Wednesday evening in the city of Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Officers responded to a call on the 200 block of North Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Once on scene police said they found a 63-year-old man had been shot while in his apartment.

Authorities said the unidentified man was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released.