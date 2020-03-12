63-year-old man shot inside North Street apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was injured after a shooting on Wednesday evening in the city of Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
Officers responded to a call on the 200 block of North Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Once on scene police said they found a 63-year-old man had been shot while in his apartment.
Authorities said the unidentified man was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released.
Anybody with information on the incident is asked to text or call the department's confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.