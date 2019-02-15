GERRY, N.Y. — One man died in a single-vehicle accident on Gerry-Ellington Road on Friday morning, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The passenger, 43-year-old Paul R. Newell of Steamburg, N.Y., was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff's office officials said he had been partially ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, 41-year-old James A. Newell of Steamburg, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted by Medevac to Hamot Hospital in Erie, Pa., with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A sheriff's office official said the men were brothers.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said charges would be pending based on an investigation, which is underway.