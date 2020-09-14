One man dead after stabbing in Kaisertown neighborhood

Police said one man was stabbed just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead after he was stabbed multiple times late Sunday night in Buffalo's Kaisertown neighborhood, according to the Police Department.

A spokesperson for the department said a man was stabbed multiple times by another man in the 200 block of Barnard Street just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect is still outstanding at this time.