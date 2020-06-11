One man dead after South Buffalo shooting

The shooting happened Thursday night at a gas station on Bailey Avenue, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead after a shooting that took place Thursday night in South Buffalo, according to the city's Police Department.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Bailey Avenue. The clerk of a gas station/mini-mart was shot multiple times and declared dead at the scene, according to police.

The identity of the victim wasn't revealed, but officials said he was 21-years-old.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call the Police Department's confidential tipline at (715) 847-2255.