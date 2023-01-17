One lucky winner to get more than $40K at Hamburg Armor Volunteer Fire Company's bingo night

The winner will be announced around 8:25 p.m.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky winner will get a major jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night.

People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m.

It’s already PACKED at the Armor Volunteer Fire Company in Hamburg for bingo night. The jackpot for the Queen of Hearts raffle is up to more than $70k. A winner will split with the fire hall & get about $40k. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/HkycQZu9Bi — Danielle Church (@daniellejchurch) January 17, 2023

It was all for a chance to win more than $70,000 in the Queen of Hearts raffle.

There are 54 cards and only one has the Queen of Hearts.

This has been going on since early 2022 but no one has selected that card.

Now it's the only one left and a lucky winner will get more than $70,000.

They will give 40 percent of that to the fire hall and will take a payout of more than $40,000.

The last time the Queen of Hearts was down to one card here was 13 years ago.

The winner won $29,000.

"It's a form of gambling and they feel they're giving helping the community because part of the money comes back to us so it'll support us very well," said Paul Zemla, president of the Armor Volunteer Fire Company.

"When I wear Bills gear, I win," said Nilda France of Lackawanna. "When I wear red, I always win too."

France has won bingo multiple times at bingo games all around Western New York. That includes winning more than $100,000 in Irving back in 2018.

She sends most of the money to her family in the Philippines to take care of them.