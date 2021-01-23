One person hurt in Town of Hartland garage fire

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported that several vehicles and a number of propane tanks were in the garage.

HARTLAND, N.Y. — One person suffered a minor head injury when a fire broke out in a detached garage in the Town of Hartland on Saturday afternoon.

The dispatch center at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call about the fire at 1:13 p.m. on the 2900 block of Carmen Road.

Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies and Middleport Village Police Department officials found the 40-foot-by-50-foot wooden garage engulfed by flames. Members of the Middleport, Hartland, Barker, Shelby and Ridgeway volunteer fire companies helped put out the fire.

One resident sustained a minor head injury and was treated at the scene by the Tri-Town Ambulance Company.

The sheriff's office called the structure and the contents a complete loss, and an investigation into the cause is underway.