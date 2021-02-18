One dead in head-on crash in Orleans County

New York State Police say the accident happened shortly after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on West County House Road in the Town of Albion.

ALBION, N.Y. — One person is dead following a two vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in Orleans County.

New York State Police were called out to the crash scene on West County House Road in the Town of Albion shortly after 3:30.

Troopers say a vehicle traveling eastbound was trying to make a left turn into a driveway when it was hit head on by a Jeep traveling westbound. The Jeep overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver.

The driver of the Jeep, Steven Noah, 46, of Hamlin was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.