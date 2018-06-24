BRANT, NY – One person is dead and four others have been hospitalized after a crash in the Town of Brant Sunday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they received a call about a crash on Southwestern Boulevard.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The two minor passengers in that vehicle were taken to Oishei's Children's hospital, where they were last reported alert and conscious.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to ECMC in unknown condition.

The crash is now under investigation.

