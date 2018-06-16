EAST AURORA, N.Y. - One man is dead following a fatal crash in East Aurora Saturday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says that around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, a man in his mid-fifties was ejected from his custom 1920 open buggy after he lost control and hit the safety rail on Route 400 southbound near Maple Road.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says he was the only person in the car, and no other vehicles or people were involved.

The Sheriff’s Crash Investigation Unit is now conducting an investigation into the incident.

