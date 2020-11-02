AKRON, N.Y. — One woman was found dead in an Akron apartment after a fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at 126 Buell Street, according to the Akron Fire Department. The fire started in the front of the two-apartment residence. The blaze was under control by 1:18 a.m.

The unidentified woman was found dead in the front apartment. Two other residents of the building were assisted out of the building.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Damage to the building and its contents was assessed at $230,000.

