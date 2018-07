BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person is dead after a crash on Route 33 around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Buffalo Police say the driver crashed into multiple cars before rolling onto the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's name has not yet been released.

Buffalo Police say no one else was hurt.

We will provide new information as soon as it becomes available.

© 2018 WGRZ