BUFFALO, NY — Thinking about adopting a pet? You may find just what you're looking for at one of this biggest pet adoption events of the year going on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Animal shelters and rescue groups from around Western New York are coming together under one roof today for the first-ever One Buffalo Pet Adoption Event.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, KeyBank Center will host homeless pets that are currently available for adoption.

Organizers hope this event will help solve the problem of animal euthanasia in overcrowded shelters.

"We hold these adoption events because every dog or cat that gets adopted, makes a space. So you're actually saving two lives [when you adopt]. So you're making a space for another dog or cat in another rescue, foster or shelter so they get a chance find their 'furever' family," said Tina Chaudhry, an organizer of the adoption event.

Some of the rescues and shelters involved include the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, Open Arms Rescue of WNY, Joyful Rescue, WNY's Furtastic and Buddy's Second Chance.

If you want to adopt a pet, organizers say fill out an application before going there.

You can find that application at onebuffalo.com/petadoption.

You need to bring a photo ID and a landlord's permission letter if you rent a home.

Complimentary parking will be available in the KeyBank Center ramp.



© 2018 WGRZ