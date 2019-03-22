BUFFALO, N.Y. — As drivers head into downtown Buffalo, what they'll see first isn't exactly a warm welcome.

The expressways near the city are surrounded by pile after pile of trash.

"What is the action plan with it? What are they hoping to do or planning to do to beautify some of these areas that really don't look appealing when you drive into the city," asked Todd Ruth, an Amherst resident who drives past the garbage everyday.

A spokesperson with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) told us they do have a plan to address the problem.

"Litter pickup is definitely something that the State Department of Transportation does do on all of the state highways, most notably the Kensington the Scajaquada," said Susan Surdej, the local NYSDOT public information officer.

While NYSDOT does make picking up the trash a priority, it's not at the top of their to-do list.

Surdej explained, "Our first priority is to operate safely and cost-effectively the state highways and the bridges. Any kind of maintenance activity, repairing potholes, guide rails, signage -- that's gonna take priority over litter pickup."

Surdej told 2 on Your Side this time of year is tricky. Crews are going back and forth between winter work and spring work, but come April drivers will likely see changes.

Surdej agreed the garbage collection is a concern, however, she believes it could be a part of a bigger problem.

"We all see it on the roadway and I often think to myself, how does this get here? Who would throw their garbage out the window?" Surdej asked.

For now, despite the impression it leaves, out the window is where it will stay.