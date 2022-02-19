Olympic stardom and the lessons every athlete can learn from sports' biggest stage

The dramatic downfall of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has renewed discussions about mental health and the pressure to perform on every athlete.

BEIJING, China — The dramatic downfall of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been turning heads across the Olympic and sports community. The 15-year-old figure skater had been at the top of the world until a doping allegation and the stress that came with it derailed her chance at gold.

Valieva fell during her free skate performance after being cleared to skate by the International Olympic Committee but the pressure and mental strain were evident.

"When you see the circumstances that the Russian machine put her in... she is a very unfortunate side effect to that Russian system in which girls like this are put in positions like that," said three-time Olympic bobsledder Steve Mesler.

Mesler is a Buffalo native who grew up on the West Side and won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games. He now sits on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and says while the U.S. still has work to do especially after the recent scandal involving gymnastics, compared to when he was an athlete Team U.S.A. has been more attentive to athlete mental health.

"Absolutely change is happening and change will happen at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. We [Team U.S.A.] have the largest mental health team that goes to the Olympic games of any other country by far," Mesler said.

Mesler co-founded the organization 'Classroom Champions' which teaches kids about what he calls the 'athlete mindset.' It's a set of guidelines that applies to Olympic athletes like Valieva but also athletes of all ages, coaches, and parents.

"As you're watching the Olympics hopefully you're learning like... the lessons we want kids to take away... getting up when you fall down, being a part of a team, having empathy for each other, understanding that diversity is a good thing for your team in skills sets and backgrounds," Mesler said.

Kellie Peiper a Buffalo-area sports psychologist had her own hardships with mental health in college. She swam competitively but says after several injuries didn't know how to cope and would often turn to her athletic trainer.

Now Peiper counsels local athletes through those same struggles.

"A lot of it is really developing self-awareness you know giving the athletes the tools to understand their own tendencies," said Peiper. "Their own habits, what's allowing them to thrive, and what might be holding them back from a mental performance standpoint."

And while Mesler says Olympic athletes in the U.S. are taught to deal with hardship, age and gender also play a huge role because younger athletes like Valieva aren't fully developed.

"When you're 15 those coping skills aren't baked yet you haven't had those life experiences yet you haven't been able to, your brain hasn't actually developed to the point where you can control those things and that's what we're seeing in a lot of these athletes,” Mesler added.

Like any sporting or life event, the Winter Olympics are ultimately a learning experience Peiper says but if history is doomed to repeat itself.

"I think shame on us if we don't learn from this, shame on us if we don't use this as a teachable moment."