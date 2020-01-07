Olmsted Parks to hold contest to name the FLOATmingos

Three new bright pink flamingo paddle boats added to the fleet at Hoyt Lake.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — They are pretty and they are pink, but what to call them?

Due to the popularity of the original 'FLOATmingo' paddle boat on Hoyt Lake, three more have now been added to the fleet and the Olmsted Parks Conservancy is holding a contest to name them.

You can submit your suggestion starting July 1 through July 13. The winning submissions will be announced on July 16 via social media and email. Winners will receive a gift certificate to The Terrace at Delaware Park and one free FLOATmingo ride. You can submit your idea here.

“Our partnership with the Buffalo Maritime Center and Hoyt Lake Rowboats has been creative and inspirational, as together we provide the Conservancy’s signature FLOmingo as a boating option for community enjoyment this summer,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy Executive Director. “The FLOmingo became the unofficial mascot of the Conservancy after we set a Guinness World Record in 2018 while celebrating 150 years of Olmsted in Buffalo. We now like to surprise Buffalo in fun and exciting ways as a summer tradition, in honor of this record.”