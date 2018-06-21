Olmsted Parks needs your help to break world record

Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy to re-attempt Guinness record for the longest line of garden flamingos.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How would you like to have a hand in helping to break a world record?

Back on June 21, 2018, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy for the first time broke the Guinness World Record for the 'longest line of garden flamingos' in Bidwell Parkway. Since that time, the flamingo, re-named FLOmingo in honor of Frederick Law Olmsted, has become the unofficial mascot of the Conservancy.

In 2019, the Pledge the Pink of Callawassie Island, South Carolina took back its record from the Conservancy with over 3,300 flamingos in a line and now the Conservancy wants the record back.

That's where you come in. Starting Monday, June 19, you can officially pre-adopt a FLOmingo and secure your spot in Buffalo history.

“2022 will prove to be a year of celebration, as our community and country honors the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy Executive Director.

“And while paying homage to a great visionary man, we intend to have some fun in our parks as well and bring attention to the importance of Buffalo’s Olmsted collection being the nation’s first urban park system. With the awesome competitive nature of Buffalonians, we hope everyone will help us attempt to reclaim Buffalo’s world record and pre-adopt FLOmingos now, in preparation for the grand event in 2022.”