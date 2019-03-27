BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's that time of year when golfers thoughts turn to how long it will be before they can hit the links again.

Passes for the 2019 season go on sale this Saturday, March 30 for the Cazenovia, Delaware and South Park courses.

"As we swing into spring, we look forward to welcoming golfers back and remind our loyal patrons that we continue to offer the most affordable golf in town," said Stephanie Crockatt, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy's Executive Director. "The Olmsted park system is home to three public courses totaling 36 holes. Our operational mission remains focused on park excellence, and we look forward to another year of providing quality, value-based public golf experiences for all players, all season long."

The season pass allows both Buffalo residents and non-residents to enjoy all three any day during the season. The Conservancy has added two full-time greenskeepers to maintain and raise the quality of the courses.

Weather permitting, duffers will be able to tee off starting at 7 A.M. on Saturday, April 20.