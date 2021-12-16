x
Olmsted Parks Conservancy tees up survey on city's three golf courses

In partnership with the National Golf Foundation the survey looks to gauge satisfaction with the Cazenovia, Delaware Park and South Park courses.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've hit the links at any one of Buffalo's three golf courses, the Olmsted Park Conservancy and National Golf Foundation would like to hear from you.

Council member Chris Scanlon said a municipal study is being done on the Cazenovia, South Park and Delaware Park golf courses to gauge golfers' use and satisfaction with the three sites.

Duffers are asked to take a few minutes and fill out an online survey so that the three courses continue to receive appropriate funding and improvements.

