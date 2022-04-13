x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Olmsted Coffee expands roastery to Larkinville in preparation for retail site

Olmsted Coffee Co. opened April 1 at 567 Exchange St. in a 1,000-square-foot space.
Credit: tiero - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Kenmore coffee roastery moved to Larkinville to expand wholesale operations in preparation for a retail shop next year.

Olmsted Coffee Co. opened April 1 at 567 Exchange St. in a 1,000-square-foot space.

The space replaces a site in Kenmore, where owner James Horne operated the business for five years as an artisan coffee roaster. The Larkinville site will have a larger filling machine, which will allow production of up to 3,500 cups per hour.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Pan-American Exposition exhibit opens at the Buffalo History Museum