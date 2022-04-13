Olmsted Coffee expands roastery to Larkinville in preparation for retail site

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Kenmore coffee roastery moved to Larkinville to expand wholesale operations in preparation for a retail shop next year.
Olmsted Coffee Co. opened April 1 at 567 Exchange St. in a 1,000-square-foot space.
The space replaces a site in Kenmore, where owner James Horne operated the business for five years as an artisan coffee roaster. The Larkinville site will have a larger filling machine, which will allow production of up to 3,500 cups per hour.
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.