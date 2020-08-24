Olmstead Parks Conservancy virtual gala kicks off this week

The gala will be held online from Monday, Aug. 24 until Friday, Aug. 28.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In any normal year, the Buffalo Olmstead Parks Conservancy would be hosting its annual gala, but this year the party has had to go virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new virtual "Denim and Diamonds" gala kicks off Monday, August 24 and runs through Friday, August 28. The gala is taking place through the platform OneCause where guests can make donations and bid on silent auction items.

Participants can order family-style dinners through the gala for parties of 2, 4 or 8. The dinners will be provided with the Conservancy's partnership with Salvatore's Hospitality. All dinners will be available for curbside pickup on Friday. People can also choose to donate meals to the City Mission or Back to Basics Ministries.

"The parks have always been important to our family, but now, more than ever, we are taking advantage of these beautiful green spaces for physical activity, fun and mental wellness," said Bart and Melissa Kresse, FLO Gala Co-Chairs. "We are proud to support this year's virtual Gala and we call on the community, especially those who have benefitted from the Conservancy's critical work over the last several months."

The parks said they have seen nearly a 40% increase of use since social distancing became the new normal. Much of the money raised throughout the week will go to the maintenance of the parks.