Missing Olean woman found dead

Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Danielle Thompson Haskins was last heard from when she said she was going shopping at the Walden Galleria.
Credit: Bill Boyer/WGRZ

OLEAN, N.Y. — An Olean woman missing since February has been found dead.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Danielle Thompson Haskins was found on private property Tuesday about a mile and a half from where she lived.

Investigators say family last heard from her when she said she was heading on a shopping trip to the Walden Galleria. 

An autopsy has been done, but a cause of death has not been released pending the return of toxicology tests. 

No further information has been provided at this time.

