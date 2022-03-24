Missing Olean woman found dead

Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Danielle Thompson Haskins was last heard from when she said she was going shopping at the Walden Galleria.

OLEAN, N.Y. — An Olean woman missing since February has been found dead.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Danielle Thompson Haskins was found on private property Tuesday about a mile and a half from where she lived.

Investigators say family last heard from her when she said she was heading on a shopping trip to the Walden Galleria.

An autopsy has been done, but a cause of death has not been released pending the return of toxicology tests.