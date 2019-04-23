OLEAN, N.Y. — An Olean Common Council member is lighting up some controversy.

Alderman Kevin Dougherty lit up on Saturday, 4-20, on YouTube. You can see him smoking out of a bong.

Recreational use of marijuana is illegal both on the state and federal level.

Dougherty says he sees what he did as an act of "civil disobedience" and that he wanted to show his support for legalization.

"Martin Luther King never ... you know what I mean?" Dougherty said. "Guys like Martin Luther King, who were trying to make a stand for things that were injustices in his society, I'm not saying that my cause is any greater, is greater than his, but you know, it's one of those ... it's one of those topics, you know, that people just waited for laws to change on their own, they might never change."

Dougherty, a registered Republican, is seeking his third term in November.

