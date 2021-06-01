Olean Police to step up enforcement following complaints over fireworks

The department reminds residents to consider what is a legal firework, and what isn't in New York State. .

OLEAN, N.Y. — After receiving several complaints from residents, Olean Police say they will step up enforcement of illegal fireworks.

The department is reminding people that sparkling devices are the only legal fireworks in New York State, and they must be ground-based or handheld. Fireworks that go into the air and/or explode are not legal.

Under state law, illegal fireworks include "consumer fireworks which are aerial in performance and are commonly referred to as sky rockets, bottle rockets, missile type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, roman candles, mines, shell devices, aerial shell kits, reloadables and audible ground devices which are commonly referred to as firecrackers and chasers."