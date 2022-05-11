Olean Police investigate theft of hundreds of items from over a hundred antique fire trucks

Items stolen include brass bells, fire hose nozzles and fire hose caps.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Olean Police are investigating an unusual theft of hundreds of items they say were taken over the past two months.

Some of the items taken include brass bells, fire hose nozzles and fire hose caps, which were stolen from over a hundred antique fire trucks. The items were stolen from where the trucks were stored at the former Dal-Tile plant on East State Street.

Police say the owner, who lives out of town, was storing them in the hopes of possibly starting a museum.

The thefts were noticed by the building's property manager Tuesday night.

The owner is in the process of determining the total value of the items taken. Local reclamation sites have been notified to be on the lookout for any of the stolen antiques.