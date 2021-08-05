Search for missing Olean man Cole Geise continues

'Everybody loves Cole, and we just want to know something. That's the hard part, not knowing anything,' said Steve Geise, Cole's father.

OLEAN, N.Y. — According to the Olean Police Department, Cole Geise, 22, went missing on May 2. He has autism and is considered a missing vulnerable adult.

Nearly a week later, the police captain told 2 On Your Side they have not located any sign of Cole as of yet.

"It gets worse and worse every night that he's gone," said Steve Geise, Cole's father.

Steve added, "Everybody loves Cole, and we just want to know something. That's the hard part, not knowing anything."

Both of Cole's parents were at a search in Olean on Saturday. They said whether it's one person or 100 people searching, they will be doing all they can to find their son.

"It's my child. You don't ever want to think the worst. You wake up every day saying, 'This is the day,' and you get out there and it doesn't matter if it's 6 and people tell you they can meet up at 10, you're not waiting until 10. You're going out every day," Steve said.

On Saturday, Steve said they had the largest turnout yet, and they're grateful to their community members for showing support.

"That's the part that gives you hope. You have so many people who are still willing to come out and help us look for Cole in a situation that no parent ever wants to be in," Steve said.

Olean Police Captain Robert Blovsky told 2 On Your Side a search was conducted Saturday by McKean County K-9 in different areas of the city.

Blovsky also said they're doing a search of the Allegheny River using several different resources, including New York State police divers.

Cole is still believed to be wearing a gray zip-up hoody with the word "ECKO" on the front, possibly in blue jeans or some type of pajama bottoms and white sneakers.

According to authorities, if anyone sees Cole, they're encouraged to take a picture, keep him in their sights and call the police. They said individuals should not approach him as they do not know how he will react.

Additionally, Cole's father told 2 On Your Side, "I wanted to make sure people know that when they talk to him, it's gonna seem like he's nervous but he really isn't but he's going to act like he is."