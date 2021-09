Police say a 2019 Forest River Toy Hauler RV was stolen from Vine Street in Olean sometime after September 1.

OLEAN, N.Y. — The Olean Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a stolen RV.

Police say a 2019 Forest River Toy Hauler RV was stolen from Vine Street in Olean sometime after September 1. The RV was being stored by the owners outside on Vine Street.

The RV model is said to be a Grey Wolf 26 RR, which has NY BU162301 tags.