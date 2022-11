Officers say 16-year-old Aubrey Purdy is refusing to come home since Nov. 11 and is being helped by others to stay on the run.

OLEAN, N.Y. — The Olean Police Department is searching for a runaway teen.

She's believed to be in Olean or Bradford.

If you have any information call the Olean police station at 716-376-5677.