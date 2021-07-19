Olean Police asking for assistance locating 14-year-old boy

Police say Jacob Carney ran away from his house on Indiana Avenue in the middle of the night Friday.

OLEAN, N.Y. — The Olean Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 14-year-old.

Police say Jacob Carney ran away from his house on Indiana Avenue in the middle of the night Friday. Jacob was possibly seen Saturday in Olean around 11:30 a.m. According to police, he may have been heading west near McDonald's on West State Street.

Jacob is said to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what he was wearing when he left his house.

Police say Jacob does not have a cell phone.