Olean opening Front Street City Lot Tuesday for storm debris

The City of Olean will be opening the Front Street City Lot on Tuesday to allow residents to dispose of brush, tree branches and cut up tree limbs.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Strong winds and rain caused quite a bit of damage across Western New York on Monday.

The City of Olean will be opening the Front Street City Lot on Tuesday to allow residents to dispose of brush, tree branches and cut up tree limbs resulting from Monday's winds. The city says paper bags are allowed, but plastic bags are not.

The Front Street City Lot, near the intersection of Seneca Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The lot will only be open to Olean residents — identification, along with proof of residency, will be required.