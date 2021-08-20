Creativity wanted: City of Olean looking for mural proposals

City walls open for mural proposals include a wall of Bradner Stadium and the tunnel, War Veterans Park basketball area, Franchot Park basketball/tennis wall.

OLEAN, N.Y. — The City of Olean is looking to fill some blank canvases throughout the city.

Proposals are being accepted from artists on murals that would be painted on city properties including the west facing wall at Bradner Stadium, the stadium tunnel, War Veterans Park basketball area, and Franchot Park basketball/tennis wall.

Proposals including a creative concept of the mural, samples of work, and relevant experience should be sent to Mayor William J. Aiello's office.

The Olean Common Council will review the proposals and make recommendations. Applicants do not need to be professional artists.

The city intends to have one mural complete this year and continue the process through next year.

