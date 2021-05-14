Olean man gets 144 months in prison on child porn charge

Shane Guay, 30, was sentenced after being convicted of a charge of receipt of child pornography.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man faces a long stretch behind bars as a result of his sentence on a charge of receiving child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Shane Guay, 30, of Olean, solicited minors through Instagram to produce images of child porn. The victims were 12 and 13 years old at the time.

In total, investigators recovered 154 images and five videos on Guay's electronic devices. Some of the images included incidents of violence.