Olean High School student goes viral on TikTok for Bills rap

Hayleigh Federowicz, a senior at Olean High School, had a rap she wrote and performed about the Buffalo Bills, go viral locally on social media.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Hayleigh Federowicz, a senior at Olean High School, had a moment of local fame on Monday.

A video of her performing a rap she wrote, just before the Buffalo Bills game, went viral locally on Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

2 On Your Side got the chance to talk to her today about how she's connecting to Bills Mafia through music.

"It's really cool for me. My dream ever since I was a kid was just to be able to inspire people with my voice. Whether it was music or not, I've always wanted to have an impact, like a positive impact on the people around me. And social media has always been a dream of mine, but I never thought it would get to this point," said Federowicz.

"It's really cool to see some of the people I look up to and the athletes that I idolize like really enjoy what I'm doing. I think it's really cool," Federowicz added.