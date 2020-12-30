Olean High School student goes viral on TikTok for Bills rap

OLEAN, N.Y. — Hayleigh Federowicz, a senior at Olean High School, had a moment of local fame on Monday.
A video of her performing a rap she wrote, just before the Buffalo Bills game, went viral locally on Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.
2 On Your Side got the chance to talk to her today about how she's connecting to Bills Mafia through music.
"It's really cool for me. My dream ever since I was a kid was just to be able to inspire people with my voice. Whether it was music or not, I've always wanted to have an impact, like a positive impact on the people around me. And social media has always been a dream of mine, but I never thought it would get to this point," said Federowicz.
"It's really cool to see some of the people I look up to and the athletes that I idolize like really enjoy what I'm doing. I think it's really cool," Federowicz added.
Federowicz is not done with making these raps. She said she's planning on doing more for upcoming games and coming up with something different for the playoffs.