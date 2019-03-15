BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two high school basketball teams are tipping off Friday morning in the state semifinal. The Olean boys team will face off against Glen Falls in Binghamton and the Franklinville girls team against Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons in Troy.

Students in both districts will be granted a three day weekend to celebrate.

Anticipating a large number of absences, the schools decided to close giving fans the go-ahead to skip class and make the road trip to cheer on their Huskies or Panthers.

If Olean wins they will play Saturday night in the Class B state championship.

Likewise, Franklinville with a win will move to the Class D state championship.