Old synagogue on Hertel Avenue to become department store this November

The building on 1237 Hertel Avenue will be called 'The Monocle.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An abandoned synagogue on 1237 Hertel Avenue will soon become a destination in North Buffalo when it opens as 'The Monocle' department store in November.

"We've looked at other buildings and they've fallen through and this one just so happened to be the right building in the right place at the right time," said Michael Poczkalski.

He and David Brugh bought the building for $235,000 and plan to put their businesses into the space.

They include:

"Room" - a furniture store

The "Michael P. Design" offices

Crockett and Co. Barbershop

Apothecary - a fragrance and body care store

Mr. Pots Coffee & Tea Emporium

A community area called the "Library"

"There's more facets than simply just going in for that one thing that you need and leaving. The experience where there's people in the back corner enjoying a cocktail or having brunch while you're going through," Brugh said.

Nowadays department stores seem to be disappearing with so many buying everything they need online.

Brugh says providing that experience, inspired by his and Poczkalski's love of European shops, will ultimately help to keep people coming back.

"Shopping is either online shopping or there's no longer an experience. For small business retail like ourselves, to keep up and to offer something like this, it's the next step for us," Brugh said.

The two owners are also talking about having other small businesses do some pop-up shops outside the building during warmer months. It only adds to the community feel the entire space on Hertel is meant to bring.