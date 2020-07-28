Old Niagara Road bridge reopens

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Tuesday Niagara County announced that the Old Niagara Road bridge has reopened to traffic ahead of schedule.
Legislator Will Collins, who is head of the County's infrastructure committee,announced the news.
“The bridge is actually opening ahead of schedule, so we very much appreciate the work of our Public Works team, the contractors and the construction workers who really moved this project along,” said Collins. “We are very much focused on keeping up on our road and bridge maintenance to ensure we get the entire useful life out of our infrastructure.”
The bridge goes over the Somerset Railroad.