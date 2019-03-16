BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is embracing its Irish heritage.

Streets, bars, and even rivers will be filled with green for St. Patrick's Day weekend, and there's likely no bigger party Saturday than the Old Neighborhood Parade in the Old First Ward.

The celebration begins at noon outside the Valley Community Center on South Park Avenue and Elk Street. It then travels through the neighborhood, finally ending on Louisiana Street.

Dawn Carpino will serve as the parade's grand marshal.

However, the Valley Community Center is asking for help this year. The parade's organizer says the event is getting too expensive and that it may not be around next year.

People who wish to donate to the center can do so on a website.

