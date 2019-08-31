YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — Old Fort Niagara will host its last re-enactment of the season on Labor Day weekend. Titled "War of 1812 Encampment," the re-enactment features daily activities and demonstrations portraying the British attack on Fort Niagara.

"Picture being as close to Canada as we are today while engaging in cannon fire across the Niagara River," said Robert Emerson, executive director of the Old Fort Niagara Association. "That's what it was like at Fort Niagara in 1813 during the War of 1812. The upcoming encampment shows and tells the story of surrender of the fort to the British, which was the last time Fort Niagara was engaged in military conflict on our turf."

Activities begin at 9 a.m. and continue through 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Activities include children's games, recruiting programs, displays of equipment, military music, artillery firings, battle reenactment, and viewing soldiers' daily tasks. Visitors will also be able to tour the World War II display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the lighthouse from noon to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for children between 6 years old and 12 years old. Admission is free for children 5 years old and younger.

