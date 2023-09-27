Bringing the Old Eckhardt building back to life

The building has been abandoned for decades. Renderings of the building shows new affording apartments, a farmers market, and a free Head Start daycare.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What was once an old abandoned building in the Fillmore/Broadway intersection is getting revitalized.

Announcements share about the repurposing plans for the old Eckhardt building. Part of the building has gone untouched for years; other areas, like its basement, for decades.

"We strongly believe now is the time for action, and we're seeing that action throughout the Broadway/Filmore community," Eckhardt CEO Kevin Daugher said.

Developers and elected officials broke ground with golden shovels, announcing how the building would be repurposed with 28 affordable housing apartments, a free Head Start daycare, and an urban farmers market inside the basement.

As reported by Buffalo Rising, an online magazine covering Urban planning and development in Buffalo, the building will have 10 studio apartments, 14 one-bedroom units, and four two-bedroom units. Rents are expected to vary from $840 to $1,457.

"When we're talking about affordable, healthy, sustainable housing, we have to make sure we're setting up people for success. So, if we're asking people to live up to their fullest potential, then we have to make sure that we're providing quality housing and providing childcare too," Fillmore Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski says.

The project is estimated to cost $13.5 million. Residents say this area, 30 years ago, used to be one of the best areas to hang out and hope it'll be like that again. The project is expected to be completed in April 2024.