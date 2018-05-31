"It’s going to be something that we’re proud of.”

That's Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz talking about his vision of the old Bethlehem Steel site. For decades, the hundreds of abandoned, decaying property was a symbol of western New York's decline.

Poloncarz, a native of Lackawanna who father worked in the mills, has led efforts to pour millions of dollars into the lake front property, hoping business would sprout and grow.

Some have.

And again today, Poloncarz announced a project to spruce-up the 'curb-appeal' of the property: a 50-feet wide green space along the west side of Route 5 with a pedestrian/bike path included.

"It will also be a location where people will be able to take advantage of it for recreational when the first phase of the bike trail is fully installed by the end of this year,” says Poloncarz.

A proposed second phase would extend the trail south of Woodlawn Beach State Park.

The current project costs $1.8M and came from the federal, state and county governments.

