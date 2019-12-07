OLCOTT, N.Y. — A unique festival kicked off in the Town of Olcott on Friday evening: the annual Olcott Pirate Festival.

The event has a little something for everyone, including bounce houses for the kids, live pirate shows, music and more.

Best of all, the proceeds go to help out the Olcott Fire Company.

Organizers are expecting a big turnout this weekend.

"Yeah, we always have a good turnout for our festival," Jeff Grimes, assistant chief of the Olcott Fire Company, said. "Especially if we're supposed to have some great weather this weekend."

The festivities run tonight until midnight on Friday, then continues again at noon Saturday. The event ends at 6 p.m. Sunday at Krull Park.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

'A Quiet Place 2' begins filming in Olcott

Akron gets Hollywood ready for the filming of 'A Quiet Place 2'

Movie production to close WNY road for days