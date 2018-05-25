OLCOTT, N.Y. — Olcott Beach will finally reopen Saturday after having been closed all of last season because of damage, debris, and high water levels along Lake Ontario.

Newfane Town Supervisior Tim Horanburg told 2 On Your Side that crews recently removed three large truckloads of debris from the beach to make it safe and usable for people.

The beachfront is clean and raked, but it still needs more sand. Right now it's mostly just small rocks and pebbles because all of the sand washed away. Horanburg hopes FEMA will provide the town with funds to replenish the sand and make other repairs.

Just down the street, the Lakeview Village Shoppes are ready to start their summer hours. Starting Saturday, they will be open seven days a week through Labor Day.

Store owners are hoping for more visitors this year. Last year some people shied away from visiting the lakefront because of the news about flooding and high water.

