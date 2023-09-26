DW's Juicy Clam Shack coming to Olcott

The business has yet to set a concrete grand opening date but is hoping to be open by the first weekend of April.

OLCOTT, N.Y. — Looking for a new place to eat seafood? A new restaurant in Olcott might be the perfect place for just that.

A new business called DW's Juicy Clam Shack announced on social media that they will be coming to Olcott Beach in the Spring of 2024.

The business has yet to set a concrete grand opening date but is hoping to be open by the first weekend of April but that will be dependent on weather.

The restaurant will be offering customers various food items, and specializing in everything clams such as

Raw Clams

Steamers

Chowder

The clams used at the restaurant will be shipped in every week from Rhode Island according to the restaurant's post.

More details will be to come as the restaurant updates its website with more information.