Hamburg Oktoberfest returns

Hamburg's Oktoberfest is making its return in September.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hamburg will be hosting their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 23 from 2 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Memorial Park.

The festival will bring guests an authentic German experience with beer, wine, music, dancing, and live entertainment. Admission to the event is free, and funds raised during the event will benefit local organizations within the community.

The popular German American Musicians Association will be performing from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the event.

This years event will feature a stein holding competition which will be a qualifying venue for the championship being held at the Hofbräuhaus of Buffalo on Saturday, October 14. People can sign up to participate on the Hamburg Oktoberfest website.

